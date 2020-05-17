Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,888. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.58. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Stratasys by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

