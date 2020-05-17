Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. 12,182,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.68. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

