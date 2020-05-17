Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 4.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

