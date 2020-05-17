Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,679.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. 13,605,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

