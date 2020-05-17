Suncoast Equity Management Has $23.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,707,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

