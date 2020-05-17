Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 468 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.59. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

