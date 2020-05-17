Suncoast Equity Management Sells 4,347 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 528,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 20,583,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,601. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

