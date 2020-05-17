Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.58.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,227. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.