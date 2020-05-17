Tierion (TNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $17.06 million and $2.27 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.