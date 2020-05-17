Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Tops $1,035.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 906,967,800 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

