Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

TSEM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

