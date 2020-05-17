Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

