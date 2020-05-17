Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $77,890,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. 3,111,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

