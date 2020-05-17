Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 76,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. 29,597,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.