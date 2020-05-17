Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases 12,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 11,522,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

