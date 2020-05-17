Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

