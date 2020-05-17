Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. 1,707,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.85. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

