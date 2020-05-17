Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

