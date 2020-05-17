Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,110,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

