TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRS. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

