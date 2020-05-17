Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.53 on Friday, hitting $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

