Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

