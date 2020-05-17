Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. 2,547,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

