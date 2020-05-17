Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,489,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.