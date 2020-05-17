Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 139,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. 19,383,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The company has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

