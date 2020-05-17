Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.