Truvestments Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

