Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

