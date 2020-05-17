Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 511 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

ABBV stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

