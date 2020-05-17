Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TUES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 5,191,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.97. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

