TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Commerzbank raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

TUIFY stock remained flat at $$1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

