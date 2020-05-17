UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 24,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.