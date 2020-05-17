Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.00 million. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 148.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $241,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $4,393,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.45. 1,121,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,633. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.94. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

