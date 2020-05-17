UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 6.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,182,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

