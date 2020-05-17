Universa Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Universa has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1,218.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

