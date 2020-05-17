Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 2,776,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.