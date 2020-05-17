Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 2,776,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.