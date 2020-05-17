Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,962,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

