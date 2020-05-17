Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

