Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,030,000 after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 11,914,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

