Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

