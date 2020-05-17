Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

VERU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 325,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

