ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,582,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

