Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.80 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $226,614.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,983 shares of company stock worth $1,264,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

