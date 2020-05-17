Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

