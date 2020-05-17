Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.41.

VNOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 652,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,559. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,051,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $21,911,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 446,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

