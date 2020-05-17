Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 1,135,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,930. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.