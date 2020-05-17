Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

