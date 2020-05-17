Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTU. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 680,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 273.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $849,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

