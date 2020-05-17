VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $26,859.78 and $31.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00478509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00057765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 91,796,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

